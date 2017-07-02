Trump Says Use Of Twitter "Modern Day Presidential"
Donald Trump has defended his use of social media in a series of tweets.
The US president's accused the "fake and fraudulent media" of suggesting he shouldn't use sites like Twitter.
He describes his use of the sites as... "modern day presidential".
President Trump claimed the so-called 'fake media' are trying to silence him and his supporters:
Speaking to US army veterans in Washington, Mr Trump also insisted he's proving his commitment to election pledges: