US President Donald Trump has ordered NASA to return to the moon.



The US President's signed a directive instructing the space agency to plan a new manned lunar mission.



It is 45 years since Apollo 17 astronauts last walked on the moon.

President Trump says going back can be a stepping stone to more ambitious plans:

