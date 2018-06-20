Donald Trump has signed an executive order to keep migrant families together at the US border with Mexico.

Outrage has been escalating in recent days over 'family separation' practices, with more than 2,000 children have been separated from their parents since early May.

Footage and images from detention camps, showing some of the children, have led to increased international and domestic condemnation.

Speaking at the White House today, the US President said they'll stay tough on immigration - but they want to keep families together.

Signing the executive order, he told reporters: "It's about keeping families together, while at the same time being sure that we have a very strong, very powerful border... border security will be equal if not greater than previously.

"I didn't like the sight or the feeling of families being separated."

Republicans in Congress, meanwhile, indicated their intention to vote on legislation tomorrow to stop families being separated.

We can enforce our immigration laws without breaking families apart. Tomorrow, the House will vote on legislation to keep families together. pic.twitter.com/AnlIubOllC — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 20, 2018

House Speaker Paul Ryan said: "We can enforce our immigration laws without breaking families apart. The administration says it wants Congress to act - and we are.

"Under this bill, when people are being prosecuted for illegally crossing the border, families will remain together under [Department of Homeland Security] custody throughout the lengths of their legal proceedings."

He also indicated the proposed laws will provide extra funding for officials to "house and care for families during this entire process".