US President Donald Trump has criticised North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after the country's latest missile launch.

It's the latest in a string of tests carried out by Pyongyang as it tries to make a weapon that can carry a nuclear warhead to the United States.

The Japanese government says the missile may have landed in their Exclusive Economic Zone - which they say - is a clear violation of UN resolutions.

Donald Trump has tweeted 'Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?'.