US President Donald Trump has criticised North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after the country's latest missile launch.

It's the latest in a string of tests carried out by Pyongyang as it tries to make a weapon that can carry a nuclear warhead to the United States.

The Japanese government says the missile may have landed in their Exclusive Economic Zone - which they say - is a clear violation of UN resolutions.

Donald Trump has tweeted 'Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?'.

North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017





....and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017



