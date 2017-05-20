Donald Trump's landed in Saudi Arabia, on his first foreign visit since becoming US president.



He touched down in the capital Riyadh shortly before 9 am (Irish time), with his wife Melania.



But the whole trip could be overshadowed by politics back home.



The former FBI boss he fired has agreed to give evidence to a public hearing about investigations into links between Mr Trump's team and Russia.



Before leaving Washington, the President explained what he wanted to discuss with Saudi leaders:

