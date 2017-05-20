Tour overshadowed by Comey controversy

Donald Trump's landed in Saudi Arabia, on his first foreign visit since becoming US president.

He touched down in the capital Riyadh shortly before 9 am (Irish time), with his wife Melania.

But the whole trip could be overshadowed by politics back home.

The former FBI boss he fired has agreed to give evidence to a public hearing about investigations into links between Mr Trump's team and Russia.

Before leaving Washington, the President explained what he wanted to discuss with Saudi leaders:

 

 