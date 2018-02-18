The US President has linked Florida oversights to the Russian collusion investigation

Donald Trump has tweeted to accuse the FBI of spending too much time investigating the Russians on election fixing and trolling.

The US President's criticised the agency for missing "all the many signals" that could have prevented the Florida school shooting and linked the oversights to the Russia investigation.

He accused the agency of spending "too much time" trying to prove Russian collusion with his election campaign ahead of the 2016 presidential race.

 

 Seperately and not in response to the President's tweet, the agency acknowledged agents had failed to investigate the Florida shooter properly after receiving a tip off last year about comments posted by Nikolas Cruz on social media.

The 19 year old has confessed to the shooting and been charged with the murder of 17 people.

 

 