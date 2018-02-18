Trump Tells FBI To 'Get Back To Basics'
Donald Trump has tweeted to accuse the FBI of spending too much time investigating the Russians on election fixing and trolling.
The US President's criticised the agency for missing "all the many signals" that could have prevented the Florida school shooting and linked the oversights to the Russia investigation.
He accused the agency of spending "too much time" trying to prove Russian collusion with his election campaign ahead of the 2016 presidential race.
Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign - there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018
Seperately and not in response to the President's tweet, the agency acknowledged agents had failed to investigate the Florida shooter properly after receiving a tip off last year about comments posted by Nikolas Cruz on social media.
The 19 year old has confessed to the shooting and been charged with the murder of 17 people.