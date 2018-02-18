He accused the agency of spending "too much time" trying to prove Russian collusion with his election campaign ahead of the 2016 presidential race.

Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign - there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

Seperately and not in response to the President's tweet, the agency acknowledged agents had failed to investigate the Florida shooter properly after receiving a tip off last year about comments posted by Nikolas Cruz on social media.

The 19 year old has confessed to the shooting and been charged with the murder of 17 people.