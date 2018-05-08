US President Donald Trump will decide later if he's going to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.

He's repeatedly described the deal as "insane."

"I will be announcing my decision on the Iran Deal tomorrow from the White House at 2:00pm," the president tweeted - which is 7.00pm Irish time.

I will be announcing my decision on the Iran Deal tomorrow from the White House at 2:00pm. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

Under the agreement with the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China, Iran strictly limited uranium enrichment capacity to try to show that it was not trying to develop atomic bombs.

In exchange, Iran received relief from economic sanctions.

Trump has criticised ex-US Secretary of State John Kerry, following reports he met with Iranian officials to try to save the agreement he was involved in putting together.

But White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says he won't have any impact.

"I don't think that we would take advice from somebody who created what the president sees to be one of the worst deals ever made.

"I'm not sure why we would start listening to him now".