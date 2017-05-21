President Donald Trump will today address the leaders of over 40 Muslim-majority countries, in his first major speech abroad.

He is attending the Arab Islamic American Summit in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Yesterday Saudi King Salman presented the US President with the kingdom's highest civilian honour.

The President rewarded his Saudi hosts with a $100 billion arms package.

Mr Trump says it will help create jobs in the US:

The trip to Saudi Arabia has seen some lighter moments.

President Trump and his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson were invited to take part in a traditional sword dance.

They were each handed a long sabre and were caught on camera, swaying awkwardly alongside hundreds of chanting Saudi men.