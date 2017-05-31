Donald Trump is set to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

According to reports in the US, President Trump has already made up his mind on the issue.

The decision will put the United States in league with Syria and Nicaragua as the world's only non-participants in the Agreement - brokered by Mr Trump's predecessor Barack Obama in 2015.

I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Agreed on by up to 200 countries, the deal aims to reduce carbon dioxide and other emissions from the burning of fossil fuels.