It's reported Donald Trump disclosed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister during their meeting last week.



The Washington Post claims the US President told Sergey Lavrov about an Islamic State threat, related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft.



Trump's national security adviser HR McMaster who was at the meeting says the information was already known publicly.

He told the Washington Post: “At no time were any intelligence sources or methods discussed, and no military operations were disclosed that were not already known publicly.”

