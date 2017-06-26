The US Supreme Court has given the green light to Donald Trump's travel ban, but not in its entirety.

The court says the ban on people from six Muslim-majority countries can come into force temporarily, but not for citizens with a "bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States".

That includes people with family, or people who are already studying or working legally in the US.

The travel ban had been held up by injunctions imposed by lower courts.

The 90-day order applies to people from six mostly Muslim nations: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The Trump administration says the three month measure is needed to review the country's immigration vetting procedures.

The court's also lifted an injunction on a 120-day ban on refugees entering the US.

President Trump has said the bans could the come into force within 72 hours of getting legal clearance, so the measures to begin later this week.

The Supreme Court also says it will be reviewing the operation of the travel ban in October.