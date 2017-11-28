The US President is facing criticism after using a racist slur against Native Americans in a speech honouring Native American Veterans.

Donald Trump revived his derogatory nickname for Senator Elizabeth Warren referring to her as 'Pocahontas' at the event at the White House.

He also spoke under a portrait of Andrew Jackson, who signed the Indian removal act and drove thousands of Native Americans to their deaths:

Jesus Christ. Trump at White House event honoring NAVAJO code talkers, makes joke about calling Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas"



🤦🏻‍♂️pic.twitter.com/w6gHi1aumG — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) November 27, 2017



