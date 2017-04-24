Donald Trump's set NASA a challenge - to get to Mars in his first term as president.

It comes as Peggy Whitson breaks the record for the most days in space by a US astronaut - 534 and counting.

Mr. Trump spoke to Commander Whitson and Flight Engineer Jack Fischer aboard the International Space Station via video-call earlier.

Whitson told him they're currently working on getting humans to Mars as per his bill and estimates that it will be sometime in the 2030s before this happens.

But President Trump is hopeful it will happen in his first - or second - term as president:

The full video is available below with the Mars comment at around 37:20: