Donald Trump says he's willing to allow the US government shutdown to continue for months or even years until he gets the funding he wants for a wall along the Mexican border.

The US President's warned he's prepared to declare a national emergency to bypass the opposition of Democrats blocking his plan.

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers aren't being paid as the row continues.

Heading to the White House to hear @realDonaldTrump explain why he wants to keep the government shut down until American taxpayers pay for the wall instead of Mexico. pic.twitter.com/IQ20W63E1H — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 4, 2019

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is calling for the president to end the impasse.