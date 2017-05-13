The former FBI Director who was sacked by the US President has turned down an invitation to testify to politicians next week.



The Senate Intelligence Committee had hoped to hear from James Comey in a closed session.



Earlier Donald Trump warned him not to speak to the media.

He has tweeted that Mr Comey "better hope there are no 'tapes' of conversations before he starts leaking to the press".

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017





The president's been asked about it by Fox News presenter Judge Jeanine Pirro: