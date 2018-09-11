Donald Trump has cancelled his planned visit to Ireland.

Last month, the US President announced his intention to visit - taking the Government here by surprise.

The White House said it would help 'renew the deep and historic ties' between the two countries.

He was due to arrive in November for a brief visit, either on his way to or from a World War One commemoration event in Paris.

A number of political parties - including Labour, the Green Party, and People Before Profit - had called for protests to coincide with the visit.

Two Independent Alliance ministers - Finian McGrath and John Halligan - had also pledged to take part in any public demonstrations during the visit.

While details of the trip had not been confirmed, it was thought likely that President Trump would visit his resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare during the Irish visit.

It's not clear why the visit has been cancelled, although it is believed the decision was made in the US.