Donald Trump's moved a step closer to scrapping his predecessor's healthcare law, which was one of his big campaign promises.

The US House of Representatives has backed a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The President insists the new plan means people's insurance premiums will fall.

It still has to get past the Senate.

It was a GREAT day for the United States of America! This is a great plan that is a repeal & replace of ObamaCare. Make no mistake about it. pic.twitter.com/fYtghBlXxS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2017



