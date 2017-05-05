Trump's Moves A Step Closer To Scrapping Obamacare
Donald Trump's moved a step closer to scrapping his predecessor's healthcare law, which was one of his big campaign promises.
The US House of Representatives has backed a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.
The President insists the new plan means people's insurance premiums will fall.
It still has to get past the Senate.
It was a GREAT day for the United States of America! This is a great plan that is a repeal & replace of ObamaCare. Make no mistake about it. pic.twitter.com/fYtghBlXxS— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2017