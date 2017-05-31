Trump's Personal Lawyer To Be Questioned
Donald Trump's personal lawyer says unless he's subpoenaed he won't answer questions on allegations of Russian interference in the presidential campaign.
Both the Senate and House intelligence committees have issued invitations for him to appear and to provide documents.
However Michael Cohen has declined saying the questions are too broad and it's not a subpoena.
The news comes as Mr Trump's communications director has quit after just three months in the role.