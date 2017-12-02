The US President's son-in-law faces being questioned about his links to a former White House adviser who's pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.



Michael Flynn's admitted talking to Russian officials before Donald Trump's inauguration.

He's also promised to co-operate with the investigation looking at possible collusion between Moscow and the US election campaign.



Now US media claim Flynn also made contact with the Russian Ambassador at the request of the President's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.



Mark Warner is the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence panel: