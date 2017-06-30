A watered down version of Trump's travel ban has come into effect overnight.

The new rules mean that people from six, mainly Muslim countries, will find it harder to get into the US.

Those without close family or business ties in America could be denied visas.

Hawaii appears to be holding out and has asked a federal judge to clarify the laws.

The Trump administration insists the ban was necessary to protect the country from terror threats, and to give immigration authorities more time to tighten vetting of travellers and refugees.