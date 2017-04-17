Opposition parties in Turkey are calling for a recount after the country's president narrowly won a referendum to give him more powers.

If the President's reforms are carried through, it would abolish the position of Prime Minister and give the President more executive powers.

The result means Recep Erdogan could remain in office until at least 2029.

Early results suggest Mr Erdogan's campaign has won, taking over 51 per cent of the vote.

He says it's an "historic decision":