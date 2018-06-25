Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been re-elected President of Turkey.

The country’s electoral board pronounced him winner with an "absolute majority" of votes after 99% of ballots had been counted.

He took 52.5% of the vote.

The 64-year-old, who has led Turkey for the past 15 years, made a victory speech last night as he prepared to enter his second term in charge.

Opposition parties haven't officially accepted defeat yet - but Mr Erdogan has already pledged to abolish the post of Prime Minister and reduce the power of Parliament.

He also said he would take further action against what he called “terrorist organisations” - including Kurdish separatists.

Mr Erdogan will become the longest serving and most powerful Turkish leader since Kemal Attaturk, the founder of modern day Turkey.

He will inherit new executive powers that will give him the ability to appoint senior figures in all areas of Turkish administrative life including politics, the judiciary and higher education.

Critics fear he will use the new powers, created by him and narrowly voted through in a referendum last year, to further his grip on power.

Mr Erdogan has jailed thousands of opponents since an attempted coup in 2016.

Erdogan Supporters celebrate outside AKP party headquarters in Istanbul, 24-06-2018. Image: Depo Photos/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images

It was a bittersweet night for Mr Erdogan because his AK party lost its majority in parliament, meaning that he no longer has total control of all areas of Turkish political life.

An unusual coalition of nationalist, Islamist and secularist parties teamed up to successfully break his hold.