Theresa May has said "enough is enough" and "things need to change".

The British Prime Minister says the Islamist ideology, which has contributed to many attacks will only be defeated by turning people's minds away from it.

Theresa May has visited some of the victims of the terror attack in London, as 21 people remain in a critical condition.

The head officer who specialises in terrorist activity, Mark Rowley said 50 bullets were fired killing three terrorists in London last night.

Mark Rowley, says it was an "unprecedented" number of rounds, but the situation was critical.