The Child and Family Agency has launched a new IT system combining all 17 social work areas around the country.

Tusla's 'National Childcare Information System' aims to improve the quality, safety, responsiveness and delivery of child protection services.

Programme Manager at Tusla Fergal Collins says: 'It's the first time ever we have one national IT system for social work around the country. You can now search for a child nationally and whether we have information on them or not'

Before now social workers used paper files - now they can input their notes and access information on the NCCIS.

Information will include details of screening, assessments and case notes which can be accessed by the relevant social workers.

Chief Social Worker at Tusla Ger Brophy says it will make his job easier: 'It gives us huge insight into individual children. If a child is in one part of the country and has been known, it now for the first time gives us the ability to find that information almost instantly'.

The Child and Family Agency, Tusla, is ensuring that it's new IT system is safe and secure and says that if information is incorrect, unfounded or given maliciously, it can be deleted from the system.