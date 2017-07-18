New figures show the number of cyclists killed on Irish roads has doubled so far in 2017.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána have published a provisional review of road fatalities for the first half of the year.

It shows 77 people died on Irish roads in 72 collisions.

This is a decrease of 10 deaths and 12 collisions when compared to the same period last year.

But the figures also show cyclist deaths have doubled - to 10 from five - during the same period.

The RSA has warned that if the current trend continues, as many as 78 more people could die before the end of the year.



Meanwhile, the number of arrests for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) are up 18% to 4,450 from 3,787 in 2016.

Each month this year has seen more arrests than the same month last year - with April and May showing the highest arrest levels for at least three years.