Twitter is to add a new button to make it easier to post a series of tweets on a single topic.

The social network is introducing a new feature called threads - a move that more effectively reflects the current prevalence of so-called 'Twitter threads'.

Users can select 'add another tweet' rather than the reply button when they are posting several tweets on the same issue.

According to Twitter, hundreds of thousands of threads are posted every day - and they say the changes will make it "simpler to thread tweets together, and to find threads".

The update will be rolled out in the coming weeks, and comes not long after Twitter doubled their character limit for all users.

Tech expert Jess Kelly thinks the new feature will make some streams easier to follow: