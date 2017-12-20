Two men have been arrested after a spate of burglaries in Limerick, Kerry and Cork.



Both men aged 55 and 37 were arrested in the Kilmallock area of Co Limerick yesterday evening and are being held at Newcastlewest and Bruff Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.



A Quad Bike with a value of 8,000 euro was recovered during the investigation.



Both men are expected to appear before Kilmallock District Court tomorrow morning, charged in connection with this investigation.