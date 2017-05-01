Two men have been arrested in Dublin for handling stolen power-tools worth over 50-thousand euro.

They were detained on Saturday night after two vehicles, one of which was stolen, were stopped at Dublin Port after arriving from the UK.

Searches revealed a large quantity of stolen industrial power tools and gardening machinery, destined for illegal sale in Ireland.

The men - who are aged 38 and 29 and are both Irish - have been charged in relation to handling of stolen goods and are due to appear in Court this morning

Investigations are now on-going with the UK authorities to identify the owners of the property.