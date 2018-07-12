Two people have been arrested and a firearm recovered in an operation targeting dissident republican activity in the Drogheda area of Co. Louth.



A woman in her 30s was arrested after being found with a large amount of prescription drugs when a car was stopped and searched in the Crushrod Avenue area yesterday afternoon.



In a follow up search, a machine gun and ammunition were discovered in a car at a property at Boyle O'Reilly Terrace.



A man in his late 40s was later arrested in Dundalk.