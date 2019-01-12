UK police are questioning two men as part of a joint operation into the supply of drugs and firearms in Ireland and the UK.

The operation, which is supported by Gardai and other international policing partners is believed to be a major blow for organised crime gangs in Dublin.

A number of searches have been conducted at premises in the Staffordshire area following the arrest of the men, on their arrival at Birmingham Airport.

The pair, aged 51 and 20, who both have an address in Staffordshire, are being questioned as part of a joint Irish/UK operation tackling organised crime.

The older man was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to import and supply drugs, firearms and ammunition, as well as money laundering offences. The 20 year old was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says they are aware of the situation and ready to provide assistance if requested.

Gardai say they share a common desire with their UK partners to put organised crime gangs out of business.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of the Special Crime Operations said: "for the purpose of tackling organised crime groups An Garda Siochána has commenced the new year in the manner in which it intends to proceed in 2019, by engaging in the most impactful possible co-operation with law enforcement authorities, at an international level."