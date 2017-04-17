Two men have been arrested after two Gardaí were assaulted in Dublin in the early hours of the morning.

It happened at Aylward Green in Finglas at around 1.50am when a male Sergeant and a female Garda approached a number of men.

The Sergeant received facial injuries and the Garda suffered a broken wrist - both were taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown for treatment.

The two suspects - who are in their 20s - are due in court later today.

Meanwhile an investigation is continuing into what's being described as a 'savage' attack on a male and a female member of the force in County Mayo.

Two Gardai, a male and a female, were also injured in an altercation with a group of youths in Claremorris in County Mayo early on Sunday morning.

The male officer received hospital treatment before being discharged.

Three young men were later arrested in connection with the incident and are due before a special sitting of Castlebar District Court this afternoon.

