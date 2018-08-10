Gardaí have arrested two men in connection with alleged ATM skimming.

The men - both aged in their 30s - were arrested in Blanchardstown this morning, after a device was used at an ATM in Kildare yesterday.

Skimming devices and credit cards were recovered at the scene of the arrests.

The two suspects are being held at Newbridge and Kildare Garda Stations, and can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

Officers have been working closely with a financial institution here to try and find criminals involved in an operation that has seen eight different bank branches in Dublin, Kildare and Meath.

Those responsible for the operation are believed to be part of an Eastern European criminal organisation, gardaí say.

Detective Chief Superintendent Patrick Lordan said: "Gardaí are working on a daily basis with the financial institutions to prevent fraud.

"I would again like to stress the importance of being vigilant in all your financial dealings. Pay particular attention to suspicious activity or unusual items in the vicinity of ATMs.”