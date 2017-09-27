Gardaí have arrested two men over a serious assault in Roscommon Town.

A 20-year-old man was stabbed on August 30th and taken to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

A man aged in his 40s was arrested in Ballinasloe on Tuesday morning, while a second man, also in his 40s, was arrested this morning in Athlone.

Both men are currently detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Roscommon garda station.

Gardaí say the injured man is continuing to recover from his injuries.

Investigating officers are continuing to appeal for information - particularly to anyone who was in the Castle Street area between to 10.30pm and 11.30pm on the night in question.

They're asked to contact gardaí at Roscommon Town on 090-6638-300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.