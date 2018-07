Two brothers have been convicted of the murder of a man in Co Dublin while their father has been acquitted.

It was the prosecution’s case that Neil Reilly was subjected to a ‘savage, brutal and ferocious attack’ before being left for dead in Esker Glebe in Lucan in January 2017.

24-year-old Dean Bradley and his younger brother Jason of Liscarne Gardens in Dublin 22 have been convicted of his murder.

Their father Paul has been found not guilty.