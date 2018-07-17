Two people have died after a boat capsized off the coast of Co Donegal this afternoon.

It happened at around 4.15pm, in the water off Malin Head.

The Coast Guard launched a rescue operation after reports that three people had gotten into difficulty.

A man in his 60s - thought to be from Co Donegal - was pulled from the water, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's body was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, and a post-mortem will be carried out.

A teenage boy and a man thoughts to be in his 50s - both from Derry - were also taken from the water, and brought to Derry's Altnagalvin Hospital.

The teenager has since died.

The other rescued man remains in hospital.