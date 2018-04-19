Two people have died after a light aircraft crashed near Belfast International Airport.

It's believed the plane took off from Newtownards Airfield this morning.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service received a call at around 12.20pm this afternoon.

Fire Crews, along with Police and Ambulance are attending the scene of a light aircraft crash near Nutts Corner, Crumlin. The call was received at 12.22pm today and 3 Fire Appliances are at the scene. The incident is ongoing. — NIFRS (@NIFRSOFFICIAL) April 19, 2018

Three ambulance crews and an air ambulance were also deployed.

The scene has been sealed off as the investigation into the crash continues.

PSNI Superintendent Emma Bond: “We are not in a position to confirm the identity of the deceased at this time.

“We expect the scene to be held for some time as enquiries are carried out.”

The airport earlier tweeted to say its service is running as normal as the plane was not operating either to it or from it.