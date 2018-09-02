A man and a woman have been killed in separate road crashes.

The incidents took place in Co Offaly and Co Tipperary.

A 38-year-old woman lost her life after being hit by a car just after midnight between Clara and Tullamore.

The woman was taken to Tullamore General Hospital where she later died.

The 36-year-old male driver of the car was also taken to Tullamore General Hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be serious.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Anyone who was on the stretch of road between 11:50pm and 12:20am is being asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist in his late 40s was killed in a crash in County Tipperary.

His motorbike collided with a car on the N24 between Clonmel and Carrick on Suir at 6:15pm yesterday evening.

The female driver of the car wasn't hurt.

The road remains closed for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.