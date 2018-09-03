Two people have died in separate road accidents in Limerick and Louth.

Gardaí said a woman died after a crash on the M1 between junctions 10 and 11 at around 1:20am.

The woman, whose age is currently unknown, was the driver and sole occupant of a car that collided with another vehicle travelling on the M1 northbound.

She was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The woman who was driving the second car was uninjured but brought to hospital as a precaution.

The road is currently closed as Gardaí carry out a forensic examination.

Meanwhile, a man was knocked down near Ballingarry in County Limerick last night.

Investigators said it happened just before 11pm at Rylands on the Ballingarry to Rathkeale Road.

A 76-year-old man was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

The car failed to remain at the scene.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Limerick University Hospital where a post mortem will take place later today.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a forensic examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are calling for witnesses to either incident to contact them.