Two Die and Three Injured In Donegal Crash
Two people have died and three others have been seriously injured following a crash in Donegal.
A man and a woman both in their 20s were killed when the car they were passengers in hit a wall.
It happened in Bundoran in the early hours of this morning.
Another woman in her mid 20s is in a critical condition and another two men, also in their 20s, have been seriously injured.
They've all been taken to Sligo General Hospital.
The road is currently closed to allow for a Garda investigation of the scene, with local diversions in place.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station or any Garda Station.