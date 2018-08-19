Two people have died and three others have been seriously injured following a crash in Donegal.

A man and a woman both in their 20s were killed when the car they were passengers in hit a wall.

It happened in Bundoran in the early hours of this morning.

Another woman in her mid 20s is in a critical condition and another two men, also in their 20s, have been seriously injured.

They've all been taken to Sligo General Hospital.

The road is currently closed to allow for a Garda investigation of the scene, with local diversions in place.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station or any Garda Station.