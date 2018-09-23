Two people have been taken to hospital after being injured in a stabbing incident in County Louth.

It happened in Doolargy Avenue in Dundalk at around half past 6 yesterday evening.

A man was assaulted and a woman in her 30s came to his assistance - both were stabbed.

They've been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Two men in their 30s have been taken into custody by gardai and are being questioned in Dundalk Garda Station.