Two Injured in Dundalk Stabbing Incident
Two people have been taken to hospital after being injured in a stabbing incident in County Louth.
It happened in Doolargy Avenue in Dundalk at around half past 6 yesterday evening.
A man was assaulted and a woman in her 30s came to his assistance - both were stabbed.
They've been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Two men in their 30s have been taken into custody by gardai and are being questioned in Dundalk Garda Station.