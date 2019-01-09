Two Irish men have been remanded in custody after appearing in court in Sydney, Australia charged with murder.

24 year old Christopher McLaughlin and 21 year old Nathan Kelly appeared via video-link in relation to the death of a 66 year old man.

The pair, who are both from County Donegal, had previously been charged with grievous bodily harm following an incident in the Summer Hill area of the city on December 29th.

Police upgraded the charge to murder after the man died in hospital on Monday.

The pair were remanded in custody and bail refused until March 6th.

Crime Reporter with the Sydney Morning Herald, Sally Rawsthorne says 'These two men allegedly assaulted a 66 year old man outside their summer hill share house on the 19th December and on Monday he died so their charges have been upgraded to murder and that was heard in court today'.