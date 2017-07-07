Two Irish Women Seriously Injured In France Crash
Two young Irish women have been seriously injured in a crash in France.
Local media reports a 22 year old woman was airlifted to hospital following the collision on Wednesday.
An 18 year old was also injured in the two car collision on a motorway in the north of the country
They were among a family of eight who had been travelling in a people carrier.
The Department of Foreign Affairs says it's aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.