Two young Irish women have been seriously injured in a crash in France.

Local media reports a 22 year old woman was airlifted to hospital following the collision on Wednesday.

An 18 year old was also injured in the two car collision on a motorway in the north of the country

They were among a family of eight who had been travelling in a people carrier.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it's aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.