Two men in their twenties have been taken to University Hospital Limerick following a serious collision in County Clare.

A car is believed to have collided with a pillar of a wall at Newtown in Clonlara at around 6 o'clock this morning.

The two men who were the sole occupants of the car are believed to have serious but non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation's ongoing and Gardai are appealing to anyone with information to contact Mayorstone Garda Station in Limerick.