Two Men And One Woman Arrested After Drugs Seizures
Two men and one woman have been arrested and drugs have been seized in Cork and Kerry.
Gardaí from the Cork City Divisional Drugs unit seized cannabis herb worth €140,000 in an operation yesterday evening.
In a follow up search of a home of one of the arrested people, members from the Kerry Divisional Drug unit seized cocaine to the value of €10,000.
Two men in their 30s & 40s and one woman in her 40s were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Mallow and Gurranabraher Garda Stations.