Two men and one woman have been arrested and drugs have been seized in Cork and Kerry.

Gardaí from the Cork City Divisional Drugs unit seized cannabis herb worth €140,000 in an operation yesterday evening.

In a follow up search of a home of one of the arrested people, members from the Kerry Divisional Drug unit seized cocaine to the value of €10,000.

Two men in their 30s & 40s and one woman in her 40s were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Mallow and Gurranabraher Garda Stations.