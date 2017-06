Two men have been arrested by Gardai investigating the murder of Mark Desmond in Dublin last year.

He was shot dead at Griffeen Valley Park in Lucan on the 2nd of December 2016.

Two men - aged in their 20's and 30's - were arrested in the west Dublin area this morning.

It follows a planned operation involving local Detectives and the Armed Support Unit in the Clondalkin and Lucan areas.