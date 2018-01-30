Gardai investigating a series of burglaries in Limerick have arrested two men in Dublin today.

The men - aged in their 20s and 60s - were arrested in the Tallaght area this morning when gardaí carried out a number of searches.

Officers from Limerick and Tallaght - as well as members of the drugs squad and the Armed Support Unit - were involved in today's searches, which came as part of Operation Thor.

The two men have been taken to Roxoboro Road Garda Station and Bruff Garda Station in Limerick for questioning.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.