Two men have been arrested over the murder of well-known bookmaker Dessie Fox in 1990.

The 47-year-old was driving from his home in Dungannon, County Tyrone to a race meeting in the Curragh, County Kildare when he was ambushed by a pair of armed men.

Investigators said the men opened fire on Mr Healy's car as he approached Healy's Bridge in the town of Prosperous.

The attackers fired a number of shots at Mr Healy's car, taking out the front left tyre.

As he then attempted to reverse away, his car ran off the road and was forced to stop.

Gardaí believe the raiders fired one shot from a handgun into the open passenger side door of the car as they approached.

The bullet passed through both of Mr Fox's legs and eventually proved fatal - with the bookmaker later pronounced dead at the scene.

The attackers made off with a black leather briefcase containing a "large quantity of cash" and a number of other items.

Arrests

This morning, Gardaí announced the arrest of two men in connection with the murder.

The men - aged 50 and 61-years-old - were arrested in Dublin this morning and are being at Naas and Leixlip Garda stations.

Gardaí have again urged anyone with any information about the case to come forward adding that they believe there are a number of people who have yet to speak out who "may now be in a position to assist in bringing those responsible to justice."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station 045-884300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.