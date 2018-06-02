Two men are being questioned after a loaded revolver was seized in Dublin.

The men, in their late twenties and early thirties, were arrested in the Dublin 3 area this afternoon.

It was part of an operation targeting organised crime and threats to life.

Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Special Crime Task Force and Crime & Security were involved in the operation.



The men have been taken to stations in the north of the city for questioning.

Investigations are on going.