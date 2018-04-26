Two Men Charged Following Attack On Irish Man In Liverpool
Two Italian men have been charged in connection with an attack on an Irish man in Liverpool on Tuesday evening.
53-year-old Sean Cox from Dunboyne in Co Meath remains in a critical condition in hospital.
He was seriously injured when he was attacked outside a pub near Anfield stadium, shortly before kick-off in the Liverpool v Roma Champion's League semi-final.
Police say two men have now been charged following the incident.
20-year-old Filippo Lombardi has been charged with violent disorder and wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm.
29-year-old Daniele Sciusco has been charged with violent disorder.
They are both due to appear in court this morning.