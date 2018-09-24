Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with a massive cash seizure in Wexford and Dublin.

It follows an operation by gardai investigating organised crime.

44 year old Bernard Joyce from Newtown, Beauparc, in Co Meath appeared in court this afternoon charged with one money laundering offence in relation to the possession of one million euro.

The court heard the accused, who is unemployed, made no reply when charged and cautioned yesterday evening.

The Judge noted the amount on the charge sheet actually read that he was charged in relation to one euro as opposed to one million because of where the decimal point had been inserted.

It was then corrected.

Mr Joyce didn’t apply for bail and was remanded in custody to appear in court again next week.

The court heard the second man – 29 year old Glenn Power from Cole Park Road in Ballyfermot in Dublin – is charged with two money laundering offences.

It’s alleged he was caught handing over 505,000 euro at a carpark in Wexford town and 500 thousand euro was later allegedly found in the attic of his Dublin home.

His solicitor said he maintains he wasn’t aware of how much was in the bag.

Mr Power was refused bail and is due back in court on Friday.